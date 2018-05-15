Exclusive – Georgia Gubernatorial Candidate Michael Williams to Visit Sanctuary Cities on ‘Deportation’ Bus Tour, Roger Stone to Join

State Senator and Georgia gubernatorial candidate Michael Williams announced Tuesday the Michael Williams Deportation Bus Tour one week before the Peach State’s primary “ to shine a light on the dangers of sanctuary cities and the overwhelming problem of illegal immigration.”

Republican strategist Roger Stone will join the tour, scheduled to visit Georgia’s sanctuary cities, as well as other potential high-profile Republicans, Williams’ campaign tells Breitbart News exclusively. Stone confirmed to Breitbart News in a text message.

In the related campaign video above, Williams can be seen deboarding a converted school bus, professionally redone in grey and white paint, displaying a government-agency-like-seal, and vehicle lettering with phrases like “Deportation Bus”, “Follow Me to Mexico”, and “Danger! Murderers, Rapists, Kidnappers, Child Molesters, and Other Criminals on Board.”

“We’re going to implement my 287(g) deportation plan that’s going to fill this bus with illegals to send them back to where they came from,” says Williams in the ad.

“We’re not just going to track them and watch them roam around our state. We’re going to put them on this bus and send them home.”

In March, Williams joined Breitbart News Saturday in studio in Washington, DC, to discuss the little known federal program 287(g), which allows sheriff’s deputies to become deputized as acting ICE agents.

“We have 159 counties in Georgia. Imagine if all these counties had their own acting ICE agents. So as soon as we identify who these illegal immigrants are, primarily because they have broken yet another [criminal law], we can begin the deportation program or process to get them out of our state and out of our country immediately. We don’t have to wait for anything,” Williams said on Breitbart News Saturday.

“If we can implement that across the state of Georgia … that will get out people that are in this country illegally, illegal aliens, they will not want to come to Georgia. … We’re sending a message: don’t come to Georgia if you’re not [here] legally.”

According to the bus tour press release, “The Michael Williams Deportation Bus Tour kicks off Wednesday, May 16 by visiting each of Georgia’s dangerous sanctuary cities: Clarkston, Decatur, and Athens. Throughout his bus tour of sanctuary cities, Williams will expose how dangerous illegal aliens ruin local economies, cost American jobs, increase healthcare costs, and lower education standards.”

Williams faces a difficult primary on May 22 to replace term-limited Governor Nathan Deal. While Williams claims he is among President Donald Trump’s first elected supporters, State Attorney General Casey Cagle is considered to be the GOP front-runner.

Williams takes issue with Cagle’s record on immigration, according to Tuesday’s press release:

Illegal immigration is a fierce subject in Georgia’s race for governor; only Michael Williams has the record and the plan to shut down illegal immigration in Georgia. Under Casey Cagle’s failed leadership, Georgia now outranks both Arizona and New Mexico in the total number of illegal aliens. Cagle’s own hometown of Gainesville has developed a reputation for turning a blind eye to criminal illegal aliens.

Here is a complete transcription of the campaign video:

Hi, I’m Michael Williams and boy do we have some exciting news for you. We have our bus tour ready to go, but it’s not going to be one of those pansy political bus tours. We’ve got the deportation bus. That’s right, you heard me. The Michael Williams deportation bus. You wanna find out where we’re coming? Go to deportationbus.com. We’re going to implement my 287(g) deportation plan that’s going to fill this bus with illegals to send them back to where they came from. We’re not just going to track them and watch them roam around our state. We’re going to put them on this bus and send them home. Go to deportationbus.com and find out where we’ll be. See ya there. If you’re as tired as I am with politicians that do nothing but talk and you wanna see this bus filled with illegals, vote Michael Williams on May 22nd.

Amanda House is Breitbart News Deputy Political Editor. You can follow her on Twitter at @AmandaLeeHouse.