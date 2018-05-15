Likely Voters: Prison Reform One of the Least Important Issues Facing U.S.

Prison reform is the one the least important issues facing the nation ahead of the 2018 midterm elections, likely voters say.

According to the latest Harvard-Harris polling data, prison reform — which would deliver lighter sentences to convicted criminals and release at least 4,000 convicts from federal prison — is only considered the biggest priority in the country by six percent of likely voters.

Less than ten percent of swing voters say prison reform should be prioritized by Congress and only six percent of Republican voters say the same.

Meanwhile, only five percent of supporters of President Trump says prison reform is the top issue facing the nation. Issues like immigration, national security, job growth, and terrorism are all vastly more important to midterm voters than prison reform.

Though tax cuts remain relatively unimportant to GOP voters and swing voters, even tax reform is more important to likely voters than prison reform.

The polling comes as the Republican establishment — with the help of White House adviser Jared Kushner and the backing of the billionaire pro-mass immigration Koch brothers — has sought to pass a prison reform initiative before the midterm elections in November, as Breitbart News reported.

Koch executives, many of which have close ties to Vice President Mike Pence and Legislative Affairs Director Marc Short, held meetings at the White House with Trump officials and were able to get the administration to push lawmakers to draft legislation pushing their agenda.

A controversial prison reform plan is now coming to fruition in the House, but its fate is unclear in the Senate.