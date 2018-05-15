Michael Avenatti, the attorney representing embattled porn star Stormy Daniels, is allegedly threatening the media over the personal scrutiny he is finally receiving, reports the Daily Caller.

In the wake of a well-reported story detailing what the Daily Caller described as Avenatti’s “questionable history,” the far-left partisan emailed a threat to the Daily Caller.

Let me be clear. If you and your colleagues do not stop with the hit pieces that are full of lies and defamatory statements, I will have no choice but to sue each of you and your publication for defamation. During that process, we will expose your publication for what it truly is. We will also recover significant damages against each of you that participated personally. So if I were you, I would tell Mr. Trump to find someone else to fabricate things about me. If you think I’m kidding, you really don’t know anything about me. This is the last warning.

Avenatti, who is reportedly dodging appearances on Fox News because that network will not give him the dozens of backrubs he enjoys on the unquestioning CNN and MSNBC, did not, and as of this writing has not, detailed these alleged “lies.”

According to the Daily Caller, Avenatti has stiffed vendors to the tune of $160,000, was sued for misrepresentation by actor Patrick Dempsey (Avenatti ended up settling), and has also been sued for engaging in a “pump and dump” scheme using a coffee company.

More problems for Avenatti arose out of the bombshell allegation from adult film actress Tasha Reign that Stormy Daniels covered up a sexual assault.

Reign claims that in November of last year she was assaulted by one of Daniels’ crewman and that he admitted to what he did in front of Daniels, who was the film’s director. Reign says that after the crewman’s admission, Daniels did nothing to him but shamed her for making the alleged abuser cry. Worse, according to Reign, Daniels then lied to the production company, Wicked Pictures, with the claim that nothing had happened.

Apparently in the hope of making the matter go away, Avenatti released a statement this week claiming Wicked had done a full investigation and Daniels was cleared of all wrongdoing.

Wicked, however, contradicted Avenatti and says the investigation is ongoing.

