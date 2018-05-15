President Trump Flies Again to Recovering Wife Melania’s Side

President Donald Trump returned to Walter Reed medical center on Tuesday to visit with wife Melania Trump, who continues to recover there after a medical procedure.

First lady Melania Trump checked into Walter Reed on Monday morning for an embolization procedure to treat a benign kidney condition, the first lady’s office said Monday afternoon. The President spoke with his wife that morning and visited her that evening for over an hour.

The procedure was “long-planned,” according to Vice President Mike Pence, who stood in for Trump at a Monday night event in Washington, DC, celebrating Israel’s 70 years of independence. The President was honored there but asked Pence to attend in his stead so he could be with his wife that evening as she was recovering.

President Trump visited the first lady for over an hour on Monday evening before returning to the White House through a thunder and lightning storm. He tweeted that the procedure was successful, she was in “good spirits,” and thanked “all of the well-wishers!”

The president made another unannounced trip just after 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday to visit his wife. As on Monday, he traveled to Walter Reed on Marine One. Unlike Monday’s inclement weather motorcade return, on Tuesday he left Walter Reed at 5:41 p.m. on Marine One to return to the White House.

The Monday statement from the office of the first lady that revealed her treatment called the procedure successful and without complication. She is expected to remain at the hospital for the rest of the week. The statement conveyed, “The First Lady looks forward to a full recovery so she can continue her work on behalf of children everywhere.”

Mrs. Trump unveiled her official policy platform “Be Best” last week. The initiative focuses on the social, emotional, and physical well being of children, the responsibility of adults to teach children life skills, and shining a light on those who help children overcome many issues. It consists of three main pillars: well-being, social media use, and opioid abuse.

White House Deputy Press Secretary Lindsay Walters said of the President’s Tuesday trip to visit his wife, “This evening the President visited the First Lady at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. As her office has stated, the First Lady remains in good spirits.”

