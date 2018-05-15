Rapper Jacquees Allegedly Slams Officer as ‘White Boy with a Badge’ During Airport Arrest

Singer-songwriter Jacquees was briefly detained at Miami’s Mitchell International Airport after a confrontation with a sheriff whom the rapper reportedly said was “just a white boy with a badge.”

The “At the Club” singer, whose real name is Rodriquez Jacquees Broadnax, insisted his arrest was improper, but police records state he verbally attacked a sheriff’s deputy when confronted about his rude behavior in the airport, according to KCRA TV.

A video of the detention was posted to Instagram, showing the rapper being led off in handcuffs.

“I’m getting locked up for no reason,” he is heard saying on the video. “I’m getting locked up because the police said I flicked them off. I did not touch the police one time. I was singing in the airport. The police said I could not sing”:

Police records, though, show that a police officer confronted the rapper during an argument with another passenger in the baggage claim area of the airport. Jacquees was apparently yelling, singing loudly, and using foul language. He also allegedly verbally attacked the officer, saying, “You’re just a white boy with a badge. I don’t have to listen to you.”

According to the police report:

Rodriquez then jumped into a black truck outside of the baggage drive. When I approached him to talk to him about his conduct that he just displayed, Rodriquez refused to get out of the vehicle. Rodriquez told me that he does not have to listen to me, and rolled up his window. I told Rodriquez to step out of the vehicle. Rodriquez again refused. I told Rodriquez I will be breaking his window if he did not comply with my orders, due to his resistive nature that he was displaying. Rodriquez eventually complied.”

Reportedly, Jacquees was only held for a short time.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston.