Scott Wagner Wins the Pennsylvania GOP Governor Primary

State Sen. Scott Wagner beat businessman Paul Mango in the Pennsylvania Republican gubernatorial primary on Tuesday night.

Pennsylvania State. Sen Wagner defeated Mango and Laura Ellsworth on Tuesday night, setting the stage for Wagner to challenge incumbent Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf in the general election.

A March poll from the American Principles Project found that Wagner led in the race against Mango.

Last year, Wagner said, “Wagner is brash — “I am going to be the next governor, take that to the bank.”

Wagner has positioned himself as a garbage man set to clean up a corrupt state government that stifles the local economy with too many regulations and taxes.

Wagner told Breitbart News Daily in February that his campaign for Pennsylvania “is going to be about leadership and solving everyone’s problems in Pennsylvania.”

State Sen. Wagner also told Breitbart News Daily that Pennsylvanians “want to see change; they’re starving for change.”

In February, the Pennsylvania Republican Party endorsed York County State Sen. Scott Wagner for governor.

Wagner also remarked, “We have an unbelievable heroin and opioid crisis here in Pennsylvania. We can solve this crisis.”

“I’m going to be a governor who leads the charge. We have a governor [Tom Wolf] who’s not providing leadership. He’s more like the PR director of our state,” Wagner added.