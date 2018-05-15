The Nuclear Option: Trump Bucks Establishment Yet Again by Keeping Campaign Promise

Move over, MAGA. Hello, MIGA!

The international diplomatic juggernaut statesman that is President Donald J. Trump promised us MAGA (Make America Great Again). Now we are getting MIGA (Make Israel Great Again) as a bonus.

Just last week, an entire city square near the new U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem was named after Mr. Trump.

“This is the way in which Jerusalem returns love to the president and residents of the United States who stand by the state of Israel,” the city’s mayor said last week. “President Trump decided to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of the Jewish people, stand on the side of historical truth and do the right thing.”

Mr. Trump stunned the whole world and scandalized the American political class last year by announcing that he was not lying during the campaign when he promised to move the American Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.

For years, it has been standard accepted protocol in the United States for all politicians to promise to move the U.S. Embassy to Israel’s capital during the campaign. The standard accepted protocol then dictates that once elected, politicians renege on that promise.

When Mr. Trump revealed that he, in fact, intended to keep his campaign promise, U.S. politicians and reporters covering them were shocked and dismayed and issued statements denouncing Mr. Trump for believing that stupid American voters and taxpaying suckers should have any say in government affairs, particularly overseas.

Here’s to hoping that in preparation for his 2020 re-election, Mr. Trump hires that television pitchman who sells that rubber sealant that is so strong and durable that he replaces the bottom of a motorboat with a window screen, sprays it with a can of rubber and then speeds across a lake in it.

But wait! There’s more!

Mr. Trump has also won rare U.S. respect in other parts of the Middle East by reversing the long-term strategy of his predecessor, President Obama.

Mr. Obama, who was born in Hawaii, according to papers, had a curious disregard for achieving peace in the Middle East, a Holy Grail of presidents from both parties going back decades.

Under the Obama Doctrine, also known as “No Drama Obama” and “Chillax and Pass Me a Light,” Mr. Obama believed in handing that whole region of the world over to the peaceful mullahs of Iran. Hence, sending Gullible Smurf, John Kerry, over to “negotiate” a deal with Iran.

By tearing up the hideous deal with Iran, Mr. Trump won applause from Israel and other neighbors of Iran not so eager to live under the nuclear benevolence of Tehran.

But wait! There’s more!

Next month, Mr. Trump travels to Singapore to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, who has so far released U.S. prisoners and promised to dismantle the hermit kingdom’s nuclear testing facility as good-faith gestures.

As Mr. Trump says every time he talks about hopes for a denuclearized Korean Peninsula, nothing is done until it is done.

But still, not bad for a former reality star big mouth and New York real estate tycoon new to politics and pursuing world peace for the first time in his life.

• Charles Hurt can be reached at churt@washingtontimes.com; follow him on Twitter via @charleshurt.