Deputy Who Did Not Confront Parkland Shooter Collecting $8,700 Monthly Pension

Former Broward deputy Scot Peterson is collecting $8,702.35 per month on his pension, following his resignation after he failed to confront the Parkland shooter.

The officer that Donald Trump declared a “coward” is currently collecting a healthy taxpayer stipend for his service. Peterson remained outside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School while while Nikolas Cruz — who has confessed to carrying out the attack, according to his arrest affidavit — slew 17 people with an AR-15.

Later, Peterson claimed he thought the shots were coming from outside of the building. His lawyer said that Peterson “believed that those gunshots were originating from outside of any of the buildings on the school campus.”

His pension is based on his 32 years of service, averaging out his five highest-paid fiscal years.

Even controversial anti-gun activist David Hogg denounced the officer. “How can you expect teachers to step in and take action if trained security guards that are part of the sheriff’s department wouldn’t take action?”

President Trump was blunter: “He heard the power, and he heard probably the screaming and the bullets and he wanted no part of it,” Trump said. “That was a terrible, terrible job.”

The father of one of the slain has filed a wrongful death suit against Peterson. “I want to expose that coward so bad,” he tweeted. “Where ever he goes I want people to recognize him and say that’s one of the cowards of Broward. The SRO that let those children and teachers die on the 3rd floor!”