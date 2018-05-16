Establishment Republican Brad Little Beats Raul Labrador for Republican Governor Primary in Idaho

Lt. Governor Brad Little won the Republican primary for the Gubatorial race in Idaho on Tuesday, beating Freedom Caucus member Rep. Raul Labrador and business owner Tommy Ahlquist.

The hard-fought Republican primary race ended with Little winning with 37.4 percent — a five-point victory over Labrador who got 32.4 percent. Ahlquist earned 26.4 percent (99 percent of the vote reporting).

Little was endorsed by by former Idaho Governor Butch Otter and the Republican establishment and business interests while Labrador was a conservative reformer and a founding member of the Freedom Caucus. Businessman Tommy Ahlquist ran a well-funded campaign and was endorsed by failed presidential candidate Mitt Romney.

Idaho is a conservative state experiencing an economic boost from the tech industry and an extraordinarily low unemployment rate at 2.8 percent. The state’s population increased by 2.2 percent from 2016 to 2017 as Americans from other states like California are moving to enjoy the low cost of living in the state.