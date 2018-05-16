Giuliani: Robert Mueller Has Said Special Counsel Will Not Indict Trump

President Donald Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani told Fox News on Wednesday that special counsel Robert Mueller notified Trump’s legal team two weeks ago that he will not indict the president.

Giuliani said Mueller will follow the Justice Department policy stating that a sitting president may not be indicted.

In a statement to CNN, Giuliani said, “All they get to do is write a report.”

”They can’t indict. At least they acknowledged that to us after some battling, they acknowledged that to us,” he added.

The Justice Department’s guidance on whether it can indict a sitting president is laid out in a 1999 memo.

“This case is essentially over,” Giuliani told Fox. “They’re just in denial.”

President Trump hired Giuliani in April to help negotiate an end to the Russia probe, which has yet to yield any evidence of collusion between the Trump team and Russia after a year.

Giuliani’s hiring signified a shift in the Trump legal team towards a more aggressive handling of Mueller’s investigation, a stark contrast to former White House lawyer Ty Cobb, who promised back in January that the Russia probe would conclude in four to six weeks. In August of 2017, Cobb predicted that the Special Counsel would be concluded by Thanksgiving. On multiple occasions, reporters overheard Cobb discussing details of the case loudly in public.

Giuliani’s comments come less than 24 hours after telling NBC News that President Trump is in a “holding pattern” regarding a potential face-to-face interview with Mueller.