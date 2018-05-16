Good Guy with Gun Intervenes, Shoots Alleged Gunman on High School Campus

A good guy with a gun intervened Wednesday morning and shot an alleged gunman at Illinois’s Dixon High School.

WRAL reports that the alleged gunman was spotted on school property around 8 am. He was confronted by an armed resource officer and Dixon city manager Danny Langloss said the alleged gunman fired at the officer. The officer returned fire, striking the alleged gunman.

The alleged gunman suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was placed under arrest.

The identity of the suspect has not been revealed but SaukValley.com reports that he is a “19-year-old former student.”

Langross summarized the morning, saying, “We’re lucky the officer was there. His brave actions saved a lot of lives.”

On March 20, 2018, Breitbart News reported that an armed resource officer shot at an armed attacker at Maryland’s Great Mills High School. The attacker was able to kill one person, but could have killed numerous others apart from the intervention of a good guy with a gun.

