Members of the Freedom Caucus urged the White House Wednesday to order Attorney General Jeff Sessions to release outstanding documents that could shed light on whether the Obama Administration’s surveillance of American citizens was politically motivated.

Freedom Caucus chairman Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC), Rep. Jim Jordan (R-IL), and Rep. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) sent a letter to President Donald Trump appealing for him to compel the release of documents relating to possible FISA abuse and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein’s August 2017 memo outlining the scope of special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation.

DOJ leadership has obstructed Congressional oversight for long enough. @Jim_Jordan @RepDeSantis and I asked POTUS to instruct the DOJ to release ALL relevant documents on potential FISA abuse, the initial investigation of the Trump campaign, and more. Give Americans the truth. pic.twitter.com/Ub8TWcSO6v — Mark Meadows (@RepMarkMeadows) May 16, 2018

“We write to request that you exercise your authority as president of the United States,” the Republican House members wrote, “to instruct Attorney General Jeff Sessions to immediately produce all documents requested by Congress relating to our investigation of certain prosecutorial and investigative decisions made by the Department of Justice and FBI in 2016 and 2017.”

“In the year that has passed since these commitments were made, the Department of Justice has failed to fully comply with regular and repeated Congressional requests and subpoenas. Our power as Congress to conduct investigations is broad, inherent and mandated by the Constitution. As a separate and equal branch of government, we have a constitutional right to these documents,” the letter continues.

Rep. Jordan told POLITICO that he believes the request is in line with President Trump’s desire to let the truth be known about alleged widespread FISA abuse by FBI and Justice Department officials

“The president wants transparency. The president wants the truth out there,” said Rep. Jordan said

“[T]his is the best way to get it,” he added.