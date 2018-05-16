Melania Trump Says She Is ‘Feeling Great’ After Surgery

First lady Melania Trump broke her silence on Twitter Wednesday since undergoing kidney surgery on Monday.

“A sincere thank you to [the] Walter Reed Medical Unit and to all who have send good wishes and prayers!” Trump wrote on Twitter. “I am feeling great and look forward to getting back home [at the] White House soon.”

The First lady received an embolization procedure to treat a benign kidney condition on Monday at Walter Reed hospital, according to a statement from her staff, and she remains in the hospital.

President Trump left the White House shortly after his wife’s message on Twitter, again traveling to the hospital to be with her.

The president also traveled to visit his wife on Monday and Tuesday, thanking everyone for the outpouring of support.

