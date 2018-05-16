Openly Gay State Dem Rep Makes Claim Alabama Republican Governor Is a Lesbian

Late Tuesday in a tweet, Alabama State Rep. Patricia Todd (D-Birmingham) claimed that she’s heard “for years” that Gov. Kay Ivey (R-AL) was gay and added that she was “sick of closeted elected officials.”

Todd’s tweet was a reaction to an Alabama Media Group story about Birmingham evangelist Scott Dawson, one of Ivey’s opponents in next month’s GOP gubernatorial primary. Earlier in the day, Dawson hosted two press conferences and expressed his concerns over federal government grant money allocated through the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs to Free2Be, a group that claims to have the aims of ending “violence while advocating for the Human & Civil Rights of Sexual & Gender Minorities.”

Will someone out her for God's sake….I have heard for years that she is gay and moved her girlfriend out of her house when she became Gov. I am sick of closeted elected officials. https://t.co/0WP5J734sd — Patricia Todd (@reptodd) May 16, 2018

A spokesman from Ivey’s office responded to Todd’s allegation as “a disgusting lie.”

“This is a disgusting lie being pushed by a paid liberal political hack,” said a statement provided to Birmingham NBC affiliate WVTM 13. “There is absolutely no truth to it.”

Todd has made similar overtures in the past. In 2015, in an appearance on MSNBC’s “All In,” Todd threatened to expose politicians affairs.

