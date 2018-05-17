CDC: Romaine Lettuce Safe to Eat Again After Deadly E. Coli Outbreak

In April 2018, US authorities took the unusual step of telling people to throw out any romaine lettuce they had, and not eat it unless they were sure it was not from the Yuma, Arizona area
Health officials from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) are saying it is safe to eat romaine lettuce again after a deadly E. coli outbreak infected 172 people in 32 states.

The CDC claimed the romaine lettuce linked to the outbreak is no longer sold in stores and served in restaurants because the last time the tainted lettuce from Yuma, Arizona, was harvested was April 16. Officials say because of romaine lettuce’s three-week shelf life, it should no longer be connected to the illnesses.

The agency announced Wednesday the number of people who fell ill from the E. coli strain is 172, spread across 32 states.

At least 75 were sent to the hospital, with 20 of those receiving treatment for kidney failure. One person in California died from the outbreak. The first case of the outbreak was discovered March 13, and CDC officials spent time trying to track down the source of the contamination.

Officials say there is a two-to-three-week period between when a person gets sick and an illness is reported to the CDC.

