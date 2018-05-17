‘Dozen’ Ambulances Rush to NJ Highway Crash Between School Bus, Dump Truck

Emerging reports say ambulances are rushing to the scene of a “major accident” on a New Jersey highway where a school bus and a dump truck collided.

“A call about the collision on Route 80 westbound near exit 25 in Stanhope came in shortly after 10 a.m. Mount Olive police did not immediately say there were children aboard, but police radio indicated there may have been more than three dozen kids on the bus at the time of the accident,” NBC 4 New York reports.

Several photos and videos of the scene have appeared online:

Horrific school bus accident in New Jersey. I'll have details at 11am on NBC5 pic.twitter.com/HTIY9C1Xvo — Phil Rogers (@nbcphilrogers) May 17, 2018

Terrible school bus crash Route 80 Mt. Olive. We’re on the scene @dailyrecord @northjersey pic.twitter.com/Lvks3hdl6U — William Westhoven (@wwesthoven) May 17, 2018

The scene of the school bus crash in Mt Olive, NJ where a bus collided with a dump truck. Reports of 47 victims being treated by EMS. pic.twitter.com/CpDV5VItKo — Jayson Luber (@Denver7Traffic) May 17, 2018

Serious accident involving Paramus school bus shuts down Route 80 in Mount Olive @northjersey @AsburyParkPress @dailyrecord pic.twitter.com/v8ob4MB2MV — Robert Karp (@BobKarpDR) May 17, 2018

BREAKING: Serious accident involving Paramus school bus shuts down Route 80 in Mount Olive @northjersey @AsburyParkPress @dailyrecord pic.twitter.com/RJuJpRxXQu — Robert Karp (@BobKarpDR) May 17, 2018

No official comment on possible injuries and/or facilities has been made at this time. However, local police radio reports suggested the crash resulted in “significant injuries,” requiring over a dozen ambulances.

The front of the school bus was reportedly badly damaged in the crash and various parts of the vehicle were seen laying on the highway. “The front of the bus is barely recognizable,” News 4 reports.

A source tells NBC 4 News that the bus, which says “Paramus Board of Education” along the side, could belong to East Brook Middle School in Paramus — a public school with approximately 650 students enrolled, ranging from grade 5-8.

10 patients involved in the crash are being sent to Hackettstown Medical Center for treatment, according to local outlet News 12, while others were sent to Saint Clare’s Dover Hospital.

This story is developing.