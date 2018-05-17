Exclusive: Majority of Jeff Denham’s Constituents Oppose DACA Amnesty

The majority of the constituents of Rep. Jeff Denham (R-CA) — who is leading the effort to force a vote on amnesty for illegal aliens — say they oppose a plan that would solely give potentially millions of illegal aliens amnesty.

Denham has spearheaded a group of “Never Trump” Republicans to force a vote giving amnesty to illegal aliens enrolled and eligible on the President Obama-created Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program ahead of the 2018 midterm elections.

The plan would legalize potentially 3.5 million eligible DACA illegal aliens without providing wage-boosting benefits for American citizens.

In a poll released exclusively to Breitbart News by Pulse Opinion Research, Denham is vastly out of touch with the majority of his constituents in the 10th District of California.

When District 10 likely voters were asked if they supported a plan to give amnesty to illegal aliens without reducing overall legal immigration to the U.S., the majority said they opposed such a plan.

Less than 30 percent of Denham’s constituency said they would support a full-fledged amnesty for illegal aliens that did not include benefits for Americans.

Likewise, the poll revealed that a majority of Denham’s constituents actually support President Trump’s plan on immigration, which would allow for a small, enforceable amnesty of only illegal aliens enrolled in DACA, coupled with major reductions to legal immigration to boost the wages of America’s working and middle class and mandatory E-Verify.

Trump’s plan comes in the form of Rep. Bob Goodlatte’s (R-VA) Securing America’s Future Act.

Breitbart News exclusively reported on Wednesday that House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) and House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) are attempting to push an immigration deal that promotes a standalone amnesty, while gutting the pro-American enforcement measures of the Goodlatte bill.

"Paul Ryan’s plan would gut Rep. Goodlatte’s compromise 'Securing America’s Future Act.' That bill has been endorsed by Trump because it follows his strategy of pairing popular, pro-American, wage-boosting reforms with some benefits for business…" https://t.co/uzpo0lPSFR — John Binder 👽 (@JxhnBinder) May 17, 2018

Though Ryan has claimed that he opposes Denham’s efforts to force a vote on a DACA amnesty before the midterm elections, the super PAC aligned with him has continued pouring money into Denham’s re-election bid and other supporters of the forced DACA amnesty.

For example, a Roll Call report last month revealed that Ryan’s PAC has set aside $2.35 million worth of television ads for Denham’s re-election campaign. The PAC also funds millions in television ads to other members of Denham’s group of pro-amnesty Republicans, including Rep. Mike Coffman (R-CO), Rep. Carlos Curbelo (R-FL), and Rep. Will Hurd (R-TX).