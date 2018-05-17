‘Explosive Eruption’: Hawaii’s Kilauea Volcano Shoots Plume of Ash into Sky

Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano has erupted from its summit, shooting a dusty plume of ash about 30,000 feet into the sky.

Mike Poland, a geophysicist with the U.S. Geological Survey, confirmed the explosion on Thursday. It comes after more than a dozen fissures recently opened miles to the east of the crater and spewed lava into neighborhoods.

An “explosive eruption” occurred at Kilauea’s summit, the Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency wrote in a Facebook post, adding, “The resulting ash plume will cover the surrounding area… you should shelter in place if you are in the path of the ash plume.”

FLASH: An "explosive eruption" has occurred at Kilauea's Summit: "The resulting ash plume will cover the surrounding area… you should shelter in place if you are in the path of the ash plume." – @ABC pic.twitter.com/uwFvTKJiIM — Josh Caplan (@joshdcaplan) May 17, 2018

Footage of surrounding areas has appeared online

#BREAKING: Hawaii's Kilauea volcano has erupted from its summit, shooting a dusty plume of ash about 30,000 feet into the sky. It comes after more than a dozen fissures recently opened miles to the east of the crater and spewed lava into neighbourhoods. pic.twitter.com/uRbjisj8OK — CityNews Toronto (@CityNews) May 17, 2018

Those areas were evacuated as lava destroyed at least 26 homes and 10 other structures.

The crater sits within Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, which has been closed since May 11.

Officials have said they did not expect the explosion to be deadly as long as people remained out of the park.

Kilauea is one of the world’s most active volcanoes. An eruption in 1924 killed one person and sent rocks, ash, and dust into the air for 17 days.

The Associated Press contributed to this reporting.