Nancy Pelosi on Trump Calling MS-13 Gang Members ‘Animals:’ ‘Does He Not Believe in the Spark of Divinity?’

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) twisted President Trump’s attack on MS-13 gang members during her Thursday press conference.

On Wednesday, during a meeting at the White House, Trump blasted violent illegal alien MS-13 gang members who have entered the country posing as unaccompanied minor children, calling them “animals,” as Breitbart News reported.

“These aren’t people. These are animals,” Trump said of MS-13 gang members. “And we’re taking them out of the country at a level and at a rate that’s never happened before. And because of the weak laws, they come in fast, we get them, we release them, we get them again, we bring them out. It’s crazy.”

Immediately after the remarks, the mainstream media and Democrats began twisting Trump’s words, taking the comments out of context to claim that he was referring to all 12 to 30 million illegal aliens living in the U.S.

In her Thursday press conference, Pelosi followed suit, claiming Trump was referring to illegal aliens and border-crossers when he called MS-13 gang members “animals.”

PELOSI: We believe, some of us that are attracted to the political arena, to government and public service, that we’re all God’s children. There’s a spark of divinity in every person on earth and that we all have to recognize that. as we respect the dignity and worth of every person. And as we recognize our responsibilities with that spark of divinity within us. [Emphasis added] And so when the president of the United States says about undocumented immigrants, ‘These aren’t people, these are animals,’ you have to wonder: Does he not believe in the spark of divinity, the dignity and worth of every person? ‘These are not people, these are animals.’ The president of the United States. [Emphasis added]

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) similarly twisted Trump’s attack on MS-13 gang members, going as far as to compare his “great-great-grandparents” to illegal aliens.

When all of our great-great-grandparents came to America they weren’t “animals,” and these people aren’t either. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) May 16, 2018