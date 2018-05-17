A new report says the White House communications team will no longer hold “large daily morning meetings” after a leaked comment about Senator John McCain’s failing health sparked a left-wing media feeding frenzy.

Instead of the usual 30-odd person meeting taking place, a small gathering occurred on Thursday, according to the New York Times.

Reporters Maggie Haberman and Katie Rogers write that deputy White House press secretary Lindsay Walters would not comment on “internal matters” when asked whether the change was mde “in light of the comments about Mr. McCain made last week by Kelly Sadler.”

Sadler reportedly said that McCain’s opposition to Gina Haspel, President Donald Trump’s nominee to lead the CIA, was moot because “he’s dying anyway.” After another staffer leaked Sadler’s quote to reporters, the White House put out a statement in support of McCain and Sadler called the senator’s daughter Meghan to apologize.

Left-wing politicos were still dissatisfied and spent the weekend demanding that the White House apologize for Sadler’s remark and fire her.

Trump himself seemed to address the controversy with a Monday tweet focusing his ire on the leak itself and the negative press. “The so-called leaks coming out of the White House are a massive over-exaggeration put out by the Fake News Media in order to make us look as bad as possible,” Trump wrote. “With that being said, leakers are traitors and cowards, and we will find out who they are!”