Donald Trump Marks First Anniversary of Russia ‘Witch Hunt’

President Donald Trump marked the one-year anniversary of special counsel Robert Mueller’s ongoing Russia investigation on Thursday, asserting it has come up empty.

“Congratulations America, we are now into the second year of the greatest Witch Hunt in American History…and there is still No Collusion and No Obstruction,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

Trump’s comments followed several news reports re-examining the ongoing investigation and its failure to charge campaign staff with knowingly colluding with the Russian government.

He raised further questions about whether the FBI used an embedded informant to spy on his campaign.

“Wow, word seems to be coming out that the Obama FBI “SPIED ON THE TRUMP CAMPAIGN WITH AN EMBEDDED INFORMANT,” Trump wrote.

He cited author Andrew McCarthy, who wrote that it was highly likely there was one or more FBI informants spying on the campaign.

“If so, this is bigger than Watergate!” Trump wrote.

He also mocked the “fake news media” and the “haters” for his continued success, despite their efforts to derail his presidency.

“Despite the disgusting, illegal and unwarranted Witch Hunt, we have had the most successful first 17 month Administration in U.S. history – by far!” he wrote. “Sorry to the Fake News Media and ‘Haters,’ but that’s the way it is!”

The president pointed to the Democrats’ effort to keep the investigation in the headlines with leaks, making it a partisan battle.

“The only Collusion was that done by Democrats who were unable to win an Election despite the spending of far more money!” Trump concluded.

