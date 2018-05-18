Donald Trump Reveals What He Hears in the Yanny vs. Laurel Audio Clip

The White House released a fun video of communications staffers reacting to the viral Yanny vs. Laurel audio clip.

But President Donald J. Trump hears something entirely different.

Here’s how other people in the Trump White House reacted:

“It’s so clearly Laurel,” Ivanka Trump laughs after the clip is played for her.

“It’s Laurel,” says Nick Ayers, the chief of staff for Vice President Mike Pence.

“Definitely Laurel,” replies Deputy Press Secretary Raj Shah.

“It’s Laurel,” Kellyanne Conway says, but adds, “I could deflect and divert to Yanny if you need me too.”

“It’s clearly Yanny!” replies Deputy Chief of Staff Hogan Gidley.

“Yanny’s a winner, Laurel’s a loser,” replies Director of Strategic Communications Mercedes Schlapp.

“Clearly you’re getting your information from CNN because that’s fake news, all I hear is Yanny,” replies Sarah Sanders, when accused of hearing “Laurel” by someone off camera.

“Oh man, it’s Laurel!” replies economic advisor Larry Kudlow.

“Laurel, it’s Laurel America,” replies White House social media director Dan Scavino.