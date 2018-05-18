Hawkins– Lessons from Santa Fe High: The Left’s Favorite Gun Controls Will Not Stop School Shooters

If the heinous attack on Santa Fe High School teaches us anything, it is that the left’s favorite gun controls are impotent to stop school shooters.

After nearly every high-profile, firearm-based crime, the Democrats and other leftists push an “assault weapons” ban, a “high capacity” magazine ban, universal background checks, waiting period for firearm purchases, etc., and not one of these would have stopped the Santa Fe High School attack from occurring.

Someone might say: Well, Texas doesn’t have any of those laws, so how do you know they wouldn’t have worked?

The answer is simple — Those laws would not have worked because the gunman did not use an “assault weapon” or a “high capacity” magazine. Rather, he used a revolver and a shotgun.

Moreover, universal background checks would have had no impact because the guns did not belong to the attacker. Rather, they were his father’s firearms. Because of this, a waiting period would have been impotent as well.

The Boston Herald reports that Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) confirmed that the attacker also deployed a variety of explosives. Cornyn indicated some of the devices were in the attacker’s car while others were at the school He said these included “pressure-cooker-like bombs” such as those used in the Boston Marathon attack.

Yet despite the fact that none of the left’s go-to gun controls would have prevented the attack, and even though the use of bombs shows the attacker’s appetite to kill was insatiable, leftists spent Friday issuing calls for more gun control.

