Poll: Half of Jeff Denham’s Hispanic Constituents Oppose DACA Amnesty

Half of the Hispanic constituents of Rep. Jeff Denham (R-CA) — who is leading the effort to force a vote on amnesty for illegal aliens — say they oppose a plan that would give millions of illegal aliens amnesty.

A Pulse Opinion Research poll reveals that 50 percent of Hispanic likely voters in Denham’s district oppose an amnesty for illegal aliens who are enrolled and eligible for the President Obama-created Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program that is not coupled with benefits for American citizens.

Denham’s congressional district has a Hispanic population well above the national average, at 40 percent.

The poll also found that a majority of Denham’s Hispanic constituents support President Trump’s plan on immigration, which would allow for a small, enforceable amnesty of only illegal aliens enrolled in DACA, coupled with major reductions to legal immigration to boost the wages of America’s working and middle class and mandatory E-Verify.