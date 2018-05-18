Poll: Half of Jeff Denham’s Hispanic Constituents Oppose DACA Amnesty

Half of the Hispanic constituents of Rep. Jeff Denham (R-CA) — who is leading the effort to force a vote on amnesty for illegal aliens — say they oppose a plan that would give millions of illegal aliens amnesty.
A Pulse Opinion Research poll reveals that 50 percent of Hispanic likely voters in Denham’s district oppose an amnesty for illegal aliens who are enrolled and eligible for the President Obama-created Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program that is not coupled with benefits for American citizens.
Denham’s congressional district has a Hispanic population well above the national average, at 40 percent.
The poll also found that a majority of Denham’s Hispanic constituents support President Trump’s plan on immigration, which would allow for a small, enforceable amnesty of only illegal aliens enrolled in DACA, coupled with major reductions to legal immigration to boost the wages of America’s working and middle class and mandatory E-Verify.
This week, Breitbart News exclusively reported the results of the Pulse Opinion Research poll, which found that the vast majority of Denham’s overall constituency opposes his no-strings-attached amnesty for DACA illegal aliens.
Grassroots activist William Gheen with the group Americans for Legal Immigration (ALIPAC) told Breitbart News that supporters of Trump’s “America First” agenda are currently left with broken promises.
“Trump voters are trapped between Democrats and Republicans who are depriving us of choice on amnesty for illegals,” Gheen said in a statement.
Though House Speaker Paul Ryan has claimed that he opposes Denham’s efforts to force a vote on a DACA amnesty before the midterm elections, the super PAC aligned with him has continued pouring money into Denham’s re-election bid and other supporters of the forced DACA amnesty.
For example, a Breitbart News report revealed that Ryan’s PAC has set aside $2.35 million worth of television ads for Denham’s re-election campaign. The PAC also funds millions in television ads to other members of Denham’s group of pro-amnesty Republicans, including Rep. Mike Coffman (R-CO), Rep. Carlos Curbelo (R-FL), and Rep. Will Hurd (R-TX).
Let's follow the money through the discharge-petition, amnesty and cheap-labor maze. Spoiler: Starts with Ryan, goes through a Super PAC, sent to GOP amnesty advocates, then converted into $ for investors. https://t.co/sUXqtaIacy
— Neil Munro (@NeilMunroDC) May 18, 2018
Currently, the U.S. admits more than 1.5 million legal and illegal immigrants every year, with more than 70 percent coming to the country through the process known as “chain migration” whereby newly naturalized citizens can bring an unlimited number of foreign relatives to the U.S. In the next 20 years, the current U.S. legal immigration system is on track to import roughly 15 million new foreign-born voters. Between seven and eight million of those foreign-born voters will arrive in the U.S. through chain migration.
John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.
.