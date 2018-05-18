Rasmussen: Trump Back at 50 Percent Approval Rating Eleventh Time in 2018

President Donald J. Trump’s approval rating is back to 50 percent, according to Rasmussen’s daily tracking poll, repeating a milestone reached eleven times in 2018. That includes the three times his approval rating has reached 51 percent.

The president has spent most of the month of May hovering within the 47-50 percent range of the daily tracking poll, continuing a trend started in February.

Rasmussen’s daily tracking results are collected via telephone surveys of 500 likely voters per night and reported on a three-day rolling average basis as well as through an online survey tool of randomly selected participants.

The margin of sampling error for the full sample of 1,500 likely voters is +/- 2.5 percentage points.