‘Really Bad Stuff!’ Donald Trump Raises Alarm Over Unnamed Spy in Presidential Campaign

President Donald J. Trump highlighted a report about a possible spy placed by the Department of Justice in his campaign in a Friday morning message on Twitter.

“Really bad stuff!” Trump wrote, quoting guest host David Asman on the Fox Business Lou Dobbs Tonight show on Thursday night.

“Apparently the DOJ put a Spy in the Trump Campaign,” Asman said. “This has never been done before and by any means necessary, they are out to frame Donald Trump for crimes he didn’t commit.”

Trump cited reports about possibly multiple mysterious FBI sources who was tasked with informing investigators about information from the presidential campaign.

“Reports are there was indeed at least one FBI representative implanted, for political purposes, into my campaign for president,” Trump wrote. “It took place very early on, and long before the phony Russia Hoax became a ‘hot’ Fake News story. If true – all-time biggest political scandal!”

Trump also focused on the suspected spy in his campaign in a Thursday morning message on Twitter.

“If so, this is bigger than Watergate!” he wrote.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman David Nunes has tried to obtain documents about the suspected spy in the campaign, but that the Justice Department has refused, citing the need to keep the source safe.

