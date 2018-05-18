Still Fishing: Robert Mueller’s Special Counsel Subpoenas Second Roger Stone Aide

Special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe has reportedly subpoenaed a second associate of longtime Trump adviser Roger Stone.

John Kakanis, an assistant who did accounting and political work for Stone, has been questioned by the FBI about Stone’s communications with WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange and hacker Gufficer 2.0 during the 2016 presidential election.

“During the 2016 Republican primaries, a Stone political action committee paid more than $130,000 to an entity called “Citroen Associates” for ‘voter fraud research and documentation’ and ‘research services consulting,’ according to Federal Election Commission filings,” reports Reuters.

According to Florida state records, Kakanis is listed as a principal of Citroen Associates.

Stone told Reuters that he believes Mueller’s latest actions were driven by the media’s “misapprehensions and misconceptions” of his actions during the 2016 election.

“I sincerely hope when this occurs that the grotesque, defamatory media campaign which I have endured for years now will finally come to its long-overdue end,” Stone said.

Last week, the special counsel served grand jury subpoenas to another Stone aide, social media consultant Jason Sullivan.

Kakanis has not yet been asked to appear before a grand jury.