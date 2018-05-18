Santa Fe High School Weapons Policy: Firearms, Ammunition Prohibited

The weapons policy of Santa Fe High School in Texas makes clear that no firearms, imitation firearms, BB guns, or ammunition is allowed on campus.

The Substitute Teacher Handbook says, “Employees, visitors, and students, including those with a license to carry a handgun, are prohibited from bringing firearms, illegal knives, or other weapons onto school premises or any grounds or building where a school-sponsored activity takes place.”

The Santa Fe ISD Student Code of Conduct explains prohibitions in greater detail, declaring that “students shall not possess or use:

Fireworks of any kind, smoke or stink bombs, or any other pyrotechnic device; a razor, box cutter, chain, or any other object used in a way that threatens or inflicts bodily injury to another person; a ‘look-alike’ weapon; an air gun or BB gun; ammunition; a stun gun; a pocketknife or any other small knife.”

