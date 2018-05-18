Police say they shot and wounded a man “ranting” about President Donald Trump inside the lobby of the Trump National Doral Miami resort at around 1:30 am EST Friday morning.

“The man — who was not a guest at the resort — waited in the lobby for police officers to arrive before luring them into a gunfight, authorities said. During the gunfight, the unidentified man was struck several times in the lower body. No workers at the resort or guests were injured. A Doral cop hurt his wrist,” reports the Miami Herald.

Miami Police have identified the suspect as Jonathan Oddi, 42, of Doral, Florida.

“We are not saying this is terrorism … we are not discounting anything at this point,” Juan Perez, director of the Miami-Dade Police, told reporters.

“We still have a lot of work to do,” added Perez.

Secret Service says agents from its Miami Field Office are on scene at the resort and “working closely with our law enforcement partners.”

Footage obtained by CBS4 shows the suspect being transported to Kendall Regional Medical Center.

“They confronted the subject immediately upon arrival and exchanged gunfire with him,” Doral Police Chief Hernan Organvidez told reporters.

Oddi was not a guest of the resort.