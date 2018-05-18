Donald Trump Taunts ‘Fake News’ After MS-13 ‘Animals’ Controversy

20170505_HPR_Guandique-12_0 - ICE - MS-13
File Photo: U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement

President Donald J. Trump ridiculed the establishment media on Friday for taking his comments describing MS-13 members as “animals” out of context by suggesting he was using the term to describe immigrants.

“Fake News Media had me calling Immigrants, or Illegal Immigrants, ‘Animals,’” Trump wrote on Twitter. “Wrong! They were begrudgingly forced to withdraw their stories.”

Several news outlets, including CNN, clarified their headlines to add context after their reports were exposed:

Trump accused reporters of trying to intentionally mislead people about the context of his remarks.

“I referred to MS 13 Gang Members as ‘Animals,’ a big difference – and so true,” Trump wrote. “Fake News got it purposely wrong, as usual!”:

The New York Times did not run a correction but filed a separate story putting Trump’s remarks in context.

“I’m referring – and you know I’m referring – to the MS-13 gangs that are coming in,” Trump told a reporter at the White House on Thursday. “We have laws that are laughed at on immigration. So when the MS-13 comes in, when the other gang members come into our country, I refer to them as animals, and guess what: I always will.”

