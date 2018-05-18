TX School Shooter Used a Revolver and a Shotgun

The gunman who carried out the heinous attack on Santa Fe High School in Texas used a .38 Special revolver and a shotgun.

Ten innocents were killed in the attack, and another ten were wounded.

During a live appearance on Fox News, Gov. Greg Abbott (R) said there two weapons used in the attack, “One was a shotgun and the other is a .38 revolver.”

Abbott added, “Neither of these weapons were owned or legally possessed by the shooter. [Rather,] both of these weapons were obtained by the shooter from his father. It is my information at this time that the father legally owned these weapons. I have no information … whether the father was aware that his son had taken these weapons.”