‘Dreamers’ Plan ‘Community Organizing,’ ‘Social Justice’ Summer Camps

The United States Congress has sidelined legislation to give amnesty to as many as 3.6 illegal aliens after the courts put President Donald Trump’s end to Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) on hold, but the so-called “Dreamers” are busy putting their “here to stay” tagline into action.

United We Dream (UWD), “the largest immigrant youth-led network in the country,” is planning “community organizing” and “social justice” summer workshops in Texas, New Mexico, Florida, Virginia, Maryland, and Washington, DC.

“United We Dream and our local branches are fully committed to create the next generation of leaders,” the website states. “Over the summer we are launching a unique initiative that will commemorate those who came and fought for social change and justice before us.”

CALIFORNIA!!! Do you want to make a change in your hometown? Make sure to sign up for our Summer Of Dreams running from June 15-August 11! Find more info in the link! #HereToStay https://t.co/iJve0Bpjxz — United We Dream (@UNITEDWEDREAM) May 19, 2018

“These summer programs will serve as a tool to expose youth to the different ways of community organization, activism, to own power and bring positive and systematic change to their community,” the website states.

The website describes the “Summer of Dreams” curriculum this way:

Student’s will gain knowledge on the history of social justice movement such as immigration, LGBTQ, women, and indigenous rights to better understand the political and social moment we are in. Students will learn from experienced and local organizers on how grass-roots organizing plays an important role in society. They will gain knowledge on organizing philosophy, campaign training, story of self, and critical thinking skills through a racial justice and intersectionality framework.

The illegal alien-run organization also is advising other illegal aliens how to renew their DACA temporary legal status while calling for caution when providing information to the federal government.

“The White House, the Courts, or Congress could have opportunities to close them at some point in the future,” the website states. “There is also uncertainty about what Trump’s administration would do with the information submitted to USCIS when renewing DACA.

“This blog is for you to use as a tool to keep yourself informed and to help you make your own decision on renewing your DACA,” the website states.

📣 DACA UPDATE 📣 This is everything you should know about the DACA ruling yesterday! Stay tuned for any updates! For FAQs about DACA renewals: https://t.co/6cUiqShL9N pic.twitter.com/eeHoiZnFhJ — United We Dream (@UNITEDWEDREAM) April 25, 2018

The website also explains that while those who already have DACA status can renew, no new applicants are being accepted under the current court order.

And the website is still promoting “The first app to prepare you and your family against deportation,” unveiled last year.

The Notifica app lets individuals “get in touch quickly with the people you trust most if you’re about to have an interaction with Immigration or other law enforcement.”

“Each person in your network can receive a different message if you choose,” the website states. “Make sure to include the relevant information for that person and how they can help you.”

The “Vision” section of the UWD website says, in part:

We envision a society based on human dignity that celebrates all of our communities. We understand that, in order to achieve this vision, how we do our work must be reflective of the kind of society we aim to create: multi-ethnic, interdependent, intersectional and inter-generational, all connected and reliant upon one another to achieve the highest standards for our collective humanity and liberation. We embrace the common struggle all people of color and stand against racism, colonialism, and xenophobia. We stand against sexism, misogyny and male-centered leadership while uplifting womxn [sic] leaders and the leadership of LGBTQ people.

The liberal Immigration Law Center was the “fiscal sponsor” for UWD from 2008 until 2013, when it became a non-profit 501 (C)(3).

The New York Times reported that in 2013 Ford gave $2.3 million to UWD.

Follow Penny Starr on Twitter