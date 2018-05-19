Houston Texans’ JJ Watt Offers to Pay for Funerals of Santa Fe Shooting Victims

JJ Watt, defensive end of the NFL’s Houston Texans, has offered to pay the funeral expenses for the victims of the shooting at a Santa Fe high school, reports say.

Nine children and one teacher were shot and killed in the halls of Santa Fe High School in the southeastern Texas city of Santa Fe on May 18. Two law enforcement officers were reportedly also injured. More than 13 people have been hospitalized, as well.

By Friday evening, the NFL team confirmed that Watt offered financial assistance for the funeral arrangements, according to KTRK TV:

Absolutely horrific. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) May 18, 2018

This is not the first time the 2017 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year has stepped up to offer his help for the community. In 2016, Watt helped raise $37 million to assist the residents of Houston, Texas, recover from Hurricane Harvey, far surpassing his initial goal of $200,000. He also led a caravan of supply trucks to the area to help residents through the first few days of the disaster.

Through his Justin J. Watt Foundation, the player also helps fund afterschool opportunities for children in various communities.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston.