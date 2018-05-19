Parents of Suspected Santa Fe High School Gunman: Attack ‘Incompatible with Boy We Love’

The parents of suspected Santa Fe High School gunman Dimitrious Pagourtzis released a statement on Saturday, expressing their condolences to those who lost their lives Thursday in the deadly shooting that killed 10 people and wounded 13 others.

“We are saddened and dismayed by yesterday’s events at Santa Fe High School. We extend our most heartfelt prayers and condolences to all of the victims,” the statement begins.

JUST IN: Family of Texas school shooting suspect releases statement: "We are as shocked and confused as anyone else by these events that occurred." https://t.co/IxVZYdykZ9 pic.twitter.com/w3nwQfwNmF — NBC News (@NBCNews) May 19, 2018

“We also wish to thank all the first responders from all over Texas that assisted in rendering aid and support.”

“We are as shocked and confused as anyone else by these events that occurred. We are gratified by the public comments made by other Santa Fe High School students that show Dimitri as we know him: a smart, quiet, sweet boy. While we remain mostly in the dark about the specifics of yesterday’s tragedy, what we have learned from media reports seems incompatible with the boy we love,” the statement continues.

“We share the public’s hunger for answers as to why this happened, and will await the outcome of the investigation before speaking about these events. We have been and will continue to cooperate with the authorities conducting the investigation, and ask for the public’s patience while it moves forward.”

Pagourtzis’s parents concluded the statement by asking the public to “extend privacy,” both to them and the victims of the massacre, in order to “begin the healing process.”