Thousands Wish Recovering First Lady Well upon Return to White House

Calls and emails have poured in wishing first lady Melania Trump well as she has been recovering from a kidney procedure and returned to the White House from Walter Reed medical facility on Saturday.

“The First Lady returned home to the White House this morning,” read a Saturday morning statement from the office of the first lady. “She is resting comfortably and remains in high spirits.”

The office added that it has “received thousands of calls and emails wishing Mrs. Trump well,” adding, “We thank everyone who has taken the time to reach out.”

Mrs. Trump underwent an embolization procedure on Monday at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center to treat a benign kidney condition. The first lady’s office confirmed that her husband, President Donald Trump, spoke with her that morning. He flew to visit her that evening for more than an hour before returning in a motorcade due to a lightning storm.

Later that day, Vice President Mike Pence referred to the procedure as “long-planned” and said President Trump asked him to stand in at an event celebrating Israeli independence so that he could visit his wife at the hospital.

She was “in good spirits” after the procedure according to the president, who tweeted as he left to visit his wife on Monday. Her office said that “the First Lady looks forward to a full recovery so she can continue her work on behalf of children everywhere.” The president flew to visit his wife again on Tuesday for over an hour and Wednesday for almost two hours. She was expected to remain at Walter Reed for the duration of the week.

Melania Trump tweeted Wednesday her great thanks to “Walter Reed Medical Unit and to all who have send [sic] good wishes and prayers!” She reported that she was “feeling great” and was looking forward to returning home to the White House.

Mrs. Trump rolled out her official policy platform “Be Best” days before undergoing this procedure. Her initiative emphasizes the importance of social, emotional, and physical well being of children and the responsibility of adults to teach children life skills. She committed to shining a light on people and organizations who help children overcome many issues. The first lady’s platform for children includes three main pillars: well-being, social media use, and opioid abuse.

Follow Michelle Moons on Twitter @MichelleDiana.