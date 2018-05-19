TV Series Pitched to Networks Pitting Stormy Daniels’ Lawyer vs. Anthony Scaramucci

Television agent Jay Sures is shopping a series about lawyer Michael Avenatti and former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci to both CNN and MSNBC.

The concept would pit Michael Avenatti, lawyer for pornographic film actress Stormy Daniels, debating against Scaramucci. Avenatti would be positioned as one of President Donald Trump’s foremost antagonists, while Scaramucci would be portrayed as one of his die-hard loyalists.

Avenatti has been described by one of his former law professors as an “adrenaline junkie,” known for his aggressive tactics. First among those, his leak of Michael Cohen’s financial information in an attempt to expose payments made between Trump and Cohen. More recently, he has threatened media outlets that have reported on his “questionable past” with defamation suits.

Scaramucci is the famously short-lived White House Communications Director, who was fired at the request of Chief of Staff John Kelly after only ten days at his post. He has remained a publicly ardent supporter of President Trump and is currently working on a book entitled The Blue Collar President: How Trump Is Reinventing the Aspirational Working Class.

Everyone but Avenatti himself — from network executives to representation for the other concerned parties — has thus far refrained from comment. “I have no interest in television right now,” Avenatti said. “I enjoy my law practice and look forward to prevailing on behalf of my client Stormy Daniels.”