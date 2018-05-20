Ann Coulter on Democrats Defending MS-13 Gang: ‘They Hate This Country and Want to Replace Us’

New York Times best-selling author and populist conservative columnist Ann Coulter says Democrats “hate this country” and “want to replace” American citizens with foreign nationals.

After President Trump called MS-13 gang members “animals” during a White House roundtable on sanctuary city policies, the media establishment and Democrats across the country began denouncing the president’s attack on the violent El Salvadorian gang, as Breitbart News reported.

Coulter, during an interview with Fox News’ Jesse Waters, says the left’s position on national immigration policy is centered around the concept that foreigners are inherently better than American citizens.

Coulter said:

In particular here, when it comes to immigration, their position is anyone who is not an American is better than an American. They just want them coming nonstop, open it up, that’s why we have to presume that they’re all valedictorians and ‘Oh, they’re adding so much.’ They hate regular Americans, they hate flyover people. That is the overall point which is why you can catch them in these preposterous hypocrisies. [Emphasis added] They hate this country and want to replace us. It’s good to see them revealing it. [Emphasis added]

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) defended MS-13 gang members, conflating them with “undocumented immigrants.”

“And so when the president of the United States says about undocumented immigrants, ‘These aren’t people, these are animals,’ you have to wonder: Does he not believe in the spark of divinity, the dignity and worth of every person,” Pelosi told the media, as Breitbart News reported.

