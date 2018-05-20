Donald Trump Seeks a Russia ‘Witch Hunt’ Kill Shot in Weekend Tweetstorm

President Donald J. Trump launched a series of Twitter messages on Sunday, reacting to the latest round of media reports about the ongoing Russia investigation.

“Things are really getting ridiculous,” Trump wrote, highlighting the latest New York Times story about the ongoing investigation of his campaign led by special counsel Robert Mueller.

The president said that since the investigation failed to find any collusion with Russia to win the election, investigators would continue expanding the scope of the “witch hunt.”

“At what point does this soon to be $20,000,000 Witch Hunt, composed of 13 Angry and heavily conflicted Democrats and two people who have worked for Obama for 8 years, STOP!” he said. “They have found no collusion with Russia, No obstruction.”

Trump again redirected the continuing investigation towards failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

“[T]hey aren’t looking at the corruption in the Hillary Clinton Campaign where she deleted 33,000 Emails, got $145,000,000 while Secretary of State, paid McCabe’s wife $700,000 (and got off the FBI hook along with Terry M) and so much more,” Trump said.

He pointed to Democratic FISA abuse in the FBI, Hillary Clinton’s missing and deleted emails and the unproven allegations in the Fusion GPS Dossier from Michael Steele.

Trump accused the FBI and Democrats for trying to keep the investigation of his campaign going so that would damage the political futures of the Republican mid-term elections.

“Republicans and real Americans should start getting tough on this Scam,” he said.

Trump questioned why John Podesta’s brother lobbyist Tony Podesta was not suffering the same fate as Trump’s former campaign manager Paul Manafort.

“Why hasn’t the Podesta brother been charged and arrested, like others, after being forced to close down his very large and successful firm?” Trump asked. “Is it because he is a VERY well connected Democrat working in the Swamp of Washington, D.C.?”

Things are really getting ridiculous. The Failing and Crooked (but not as Crooked as Hillary Clinton) @nytimes has done a long & boring story indicating that the World’s most expensive Witch Hunt has found nothing on Russia & me so now they are looking at the rest of the World! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 20, 2018

….At what point does this soon to be $20,000,000 Witch Hunt, composed of 13 Angry and Heavily Conflicted Democrats and two people who have worked for Obama for 8 years, STOP! They have found no Collussion with Russia, No Obstruction, but they aren’t looking at the corruption… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 20, 2018

…in the Hillary Clinton Campaign where she deleted 33,000 Emails, got $145,000,000 while Secretary of State, paid McCabes wife $700,000 (and got off the FBI hook along with Terry M) and so much more. Republicans and real Americans should start getting tough on this Scam. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 20, 2018

Now that the Witch Hunt has given up on Russia and is looking at the rest of the World, they should easily be able to take it into the Mid-Term Elections where they can put some hurt on the Republican Party. Don’t worry about Dems FISA Abuse, missing Emails or Fraudulent Dossier! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 20, 2018

What ever happened to the Server, at the center of so much Corruption, that the Democratic National Committee REFUSED to hand over to the hard charging (except in the case of Democrats) FBI? They broke into homes & offices early in the morning, but were afraid to take the Server? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 20, 2018