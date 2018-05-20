Giuliani: Mueller To Finish Probing Possible Trump Obstruction By September 1

Donald Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani said on Sunday that Robert Mueller will conclude his investigation by September 1st into whether President Donald Trump obstructed the special counsel’s Russia probe.

“The office of the special counsel, Robert S. Mueller III, shared its timeline about two weeks ago amid negotiations over whether Mr. Trump will be questioned by investigators, Mr. Giuliani said in an interview. A spokesman for the special counsel’s office declined to comment,” the New York Times reports.

Giuliani welcomed Mueller’s decision to bring the special counsel’s obstruction probe to a close, saying, “You don’t want another repeat of the 2016 election where you get contrary reports at the end and you don’t know how it affected the election.”

A possible presidential interview is still on the table, says the former New York City mayor, who also said this week that the special counsel communicated that he will not indict President Trump.

On Wednesday, the White House attorney said Mueller will follow Justice Department policy stating that a sitting president may not be indicted.

In a statement to CNN, Giuliani said, “All they get to do is write a report.”

”They can’t indict. At least they acknowledged that to us after some battling, they acknowledged that to us,” he added.