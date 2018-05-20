Zinke to Duke and Duchess of Sussex: How About ‘Quintessentially American Honeymoon Spots?’

U.S. Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke did not attend Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding on Saturday, but he did weigh in on the occasion on Twitter.

The now Duchess and Duke of Sussex have not announced yet where they will spend their honeymoon and have also delayed the trip to take part in some upcoming royal engagements.

“Congrats Prince Harry and Meghan,” Zinke tweeted. “Looking for some beautiful, adventurous and quintessentially American honeymoon spots? Check out @GlacierNPS @DryTortugasNPS @AcadiaNPS or any other of our 417 @NatlParkService parks!”

Zinke’s tweet included some stunning photographs of those parks, located in Maine, Florida, and his home state of Montana.

Congrats Prince Harry and Meghan. Looking for some beautiful, adventurous and quintessentially American honeymoon spots? Check out @GlacierNPS @DryTortugasNPS @AcadiaNPS or any other of our 417 @NatlParkService parks! #RoyalWedding #FindYourPark pic.twitter.com/5PmUZaUSPw — Secretary Ryan Zinke (@SecretaryZinke) May 19, 2018

Markle is the second American to marry into the British royal family. The first was twice-divorced Wallis Simpson, who married King Edward VIII after he abdicated the throne to marry her.

Zinke praising America’s national parks is not, however, idle chatter.

This month he announced that U.S. Senators Lamar Alexander (R-TN) and Angus King (I-ME), Rep. Mike Simpson (R-ID), Rep. Kurt Schrader (D-OR), and others were introducing a bill that would provide as much as $18 billion to rebuild the country’s national parks.

Companion legislation in the Senate is sponsored by Sens. Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), Martin Heinrich (D-NM), Steve Daines (R-MT), Cory Gardner (R-CO), and Thom Tillis (R-NC).

The money to fund the legislation comes from energy production on federal lands and waters “to establish a special fund within the Treasury specifically for ‘National Park Restoration,’” a press release from Interior said.

The rumors on where the duke and duchess will travel to celebrate their nuptials range from Africa to Hawaii.

Follow Penny Starr on Twitter.