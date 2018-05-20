Officials in Linden, North Carolina, discovered 120 gallons of liquid methamphetamine hidden inside the fuel tank of a semi truck being driven by an alleged illegal alien, reports say.

Harnett County Sheriff’s officers pulled the truck over on May 19 and discovered the large amount of the liquefied drug. According to WRAL, the liquid was destined to be turned into 454 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine and would have had a street value of $90.8 million.

The seizure was part of a wider investigation into the trafficking of meth in the area.

The truck was crewed by Raul Topete Arreola, 49, and Aquileo Perez Pineda, 48. Pineda was quickly put on an immigration hold while immigration officials looked into Arreola’s immigration status.

The pair were charged with three counts each of trafficking methamphetamine and placed under a three million dollar bond.

