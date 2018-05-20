Obama Education Sec. Arne Duncan: Boycott School Until Congress Passes Gun Control

Obama administration education secretary Arne Duncan is suggesting Americans pull students from school until Congress passes gun control.

He says he and his family are ready to take part in such a boycott if it can be done “at scale.”

Duncan’s suggestion came in reaction to Obama’s Assistant Sec. of Education Peter Cunningham tweeting:

Maybe it's time for America's 50 million school parents to simply pull their kids out of school until we have better gun laws.https://t.co/JCBYstcHEA — Peter Cunningham (@PCunningham57) May 18, 2018

Duncan replied by tweeting, “This is brilliant, and tragically necessary. What if no children went to school until gun laws changed to keep them safe? My family is all in if we can do this at scale. Parents, will you please join us?”

On May 19 the Washington Post quoted Duncan explaining the idea more fully and admitting that a large scale school boycott is “wildly impractical and difficult.” He later added, “I’m open to other ideas, I’m open to different ideas, but I’m not open to doing nothing. We will see whether this gains traction, or something does, but we have to think radically.”

Duncan did not mention doing away with the gun-free zones that keep teachers trapped in classrooms with no means to defend their own lives or the lives of their students.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News, the host of the Breitbart podcast Bullets with AWR Hawkins, and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.