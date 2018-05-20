Police: Parents of Nevada Girl Allegedly Hide Her Dead Body in California Storage Unit

Police in two cities have arrested the parents of a five-year-old Nevada girl whose body was found hidden inside a Sacramento, California, storage unit, officials have confirmed.

On May 16, police in California arrested Tyler Anderson, 23, and booked him into the Sacramento Jail. Meanwhile, as a result of a joint investigation, the child’s birth mother, Averyauna Anderson, 23, was arrested by the Reno Police Department and taken to the Washoe County Jail, KCRA reported.

Police were called to the storage unit and discovered little Cali Anderson’s body on May 15. After ascertaining the identity of the renters of the storage unit, Sacramento Police contacted the Reno police and launched a joint investigation into the Andersons.

Police say that their investigation revealed that the child had died sometime during the previous weeks. Police also say that a few days after the child’s death the couple rented a vehicle to transport the child’s body to the California storage unit.

The girl’s body was reportedly found in a duffel bag, that was stuffed inside two other containers to keep the odor contained.

While the exact cause of the child’s death has not been determined, police did allege that the child showed signs that she had been “severely neglected prior to her death.”

A court document charges the following:

The accused “…did individually or in joint participation, willfully cause a child of the age of 5 years old to suffer unjustifiable pain or mental suffering as a result of neglect or to be placed in a situation where the child may have suffered physical pain or mental suffering as a result of neglect and that substantial bodily or mental harm occurred as a proximate cause of said neglect, in that Tyler Anderson caused the said child to live in conditions that were unsafe, dirty and unkempt, that Tyler Anderson caused the said child to become malnourished and sick without seeking medical care and that Averyauna Anderson caused the said child to live in conditions that were unsafe, dirty and unkempt, that Averyauna Anderson caused the said child to become malnourished and sick without seeking medical care, each individual’s conduct leading to the substantial bodily harm and/or mental harm of the child.”

Tyler Anderson was charged with manslaughter and child neglect causing substantial bodily harm. His wife, Averyauna, was hit with charges of child neglect causing substantial bodily harm.

Tyler Anderson also awaits extradition back to Reno to face more charges.

“Anyone with information,” KCRA said, “is asked to call the Sacramento Police Department at (916) 264-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357) or submit an anonymous tip using the free “P3 Tips” smartphone app. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000.”

