U.S. Imported More than 10M Immigrants in Last Decade, Exceeding the Population of NYC

The United States has imported more than 10 million legal immigrants in the last ten years, federal data circulated by the White House reveals.

Since 2008, the U.S. has admitted and permanently resettled close to 10.8 million legal immigrants, a foreign population that exceeds the entire population of New York City, New York — where more than 8 million residents live.

Of those roughly 10.8 million legal immigrants resettled across the U.S., the majority derives from the process known as “chain migration,” where newly naturalized citizens are allowed to bring an unlimited number of foreign relatives to the country.

Nearly 7.8 million legal immigrants have been imported to the U.S. through chain migration since 2008.

Another 478,000 legal immigrants have entered the U.S. through the Diversity Visa Lottery program in that same time period. The Visa Lottery randomly gives out 50,000 visas every year to foreign nationals from a multitude of countries, including those with known terrorism problems – such as Afghanistan, Algeria, Egypt, Iraq, Lebanon, Libya, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, Somalia, Trinidad and Tobago, Venezuela, Yemen, and Uzbekistan. Visa Lottery winners have undergone only minor screening from immigration officials, even when their ideology is hostile to Americans laws and culture.

White House officials said the current U.S. legal immigration system “fails to consider the needs of American workers and taxpayers” by inundating the nation with mass immigration every year.

Officials said:

Census data shows that current U.S. immigration policy admits large numbers of individuals who struggle to become financially independent and instead rely on a vast array of government benefits paid for by U.S. taxpayers. For instance, roughly half of all immigrant-headed households use one or more welfare program. [Emphasis added] Under our current refugee and asylee programs, the federal government brings in hundreds of thousands of mostly lesser-skilled migrants into the United States, on top of other legal immigration flows, who can quickly become eligible for cash and non-cash federal welfare, federal entitlements, free medical care, education and a host of state and local benefits. [Emphasis added]

As Breitbart News has chronicled, chain migration is expected to add more than 8 million foreign-born voters in the next 20 years, forever changing the electoral landscape of the nation.

The chain migration importation of eight million new foreign-born voters in the next two decades would be double the size of the annual number of U.S. births; about four million American babies are born every year.https://t.co/ELcnKaYcUL — John Binder 👽 (@JxhnBinder) January 29, 2018

Likewise, the Visa Lottery has imported more than 30,000 foreign nationals from terrorist-funding countries since 2007, Breitbart News reported. Last year, it was revealed that 29-year-old Sayfullo Saipov — the man who allegedly mowed down pedestrians in the Tribeca neighborhood of New York City — entered the U.S. in 2010 from Uzbekistan through the Visa Lottery before obtaining a Green Card to permanently stay in the country.

Meanwhile, a majority of American likely voters have continuously told pollsters that they want to see legal immigration reduced to the U.S., including an end to chain migration and the Visa Lottery program.

In the latest poll by the Polling Company, a majority, 52 percent, of swing-voters said they wanted to see chain migration eliminated.

Despite sweeping nationwide support for wage-boosting legal immigration cuts, the Republican establishment has fixated their midterm re-election campaigns on a tax cuts, amnesty, and prison reform agenda driven by the billionaire GOP megadonors, the Koch brothers.