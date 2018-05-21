DHS Official: ‘In One Week, Democrats Chose to Defend’ Hamas and MS-13

Democrats defended the terrorist organization Hamas in an attack at the Israeli border and later defended the violent El Salvadorian MS-13 gang after President Trump called out members of the group, a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) official says.

In an interview with SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Sunday, DHS spokesperson Katie Waldman told Breitbart News Deputy Political Editor Amanda House that Democrats in Washington, D.C. have now twice sided with violent criminals.

Waldman said:

I mean isn’t it funny that twice in one week Democrats chose to defend Hamas and then chose to defend MS-13, a violent gang that leaves women dead on park benches in New York. I mean twice in one week. It was very clear that the president was referring to MS-13 gang members and yet you saw Democrats double-down and say that the president was carte blanche referring to everyone as ‘animals.’ What a joke. [Emphasis added] MS-13 has done heinous acts. They have committed acts like stabbing a man 100 times, you know Rep. Peter King knows this very well in New York. It’s something that we need to take seriously and crack down on in fact. When a violent gang in their motto is ‘Rape, control, and kill,’ I don’t think any term can be too strong to refer to them. [Emphasis added]

Listen to the full interview here:

As Breitbart News reported, the Trump administration defended Israel’s right to control their border when Hamas-led riots broke out in the region.

Likewise, during a roundtable on immigration last week, Trump referred to MS-13 gang members as “animals,” prompting the establishment media and Democrats to defend the gang.

“Does he not believe in the spark of divinity, the dignity and worth of every person?” House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi said in response, as Breitbart News reported.

