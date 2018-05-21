Before his tip sparked a divisive witch hunt, former Australian Foreign Minister Alexander Downer helped to secure $25 million for the Clinton Foundation.

Downer arranged one of the largest foreign donations ever made to the Clinton Foundation in February 2006. He and former President Bill Clinton signed a “Memorandum of Understanding” that purportedly dedicated the substantial funding to a project meant to provide screenings and drug treatment for AIDS patients in Asia.

The donation, originally intended for the Clinton Foundation, was then rerouted through an affiliate — the Clinton Health Access Initiative (CHAI). The project was lauded for its help in China, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, and Vietnam, but auditors criticized its “management weaknesses” and inadequate budgetary oversight.

“The Clintons’ tentacles go everywhere. So, that’s why it’s important,” said Rep. Jim Jordan, chairman of the House Oversight and Government Reform subcommittee that has taken up arms in defense of the Trump administration over the course of the Russia probe. “We continue to get new information every week it seems that sort of underscores the fact that the FBI hasn’t been square with us.”

Interestingly, The New York Times failed to disclose these details in a May 16 story entitled “A Secret Mission, a Code Name and Anxiety: Inside the Early Days of the F.B.I.’s Trump Investigation” in which they detailed Downer’s involvement in “Crossfire Hurricane,” the code name for the interview which led directly to an investigation into ties between Russia and then Presidential candidate Donald Trump.

They did, however, manage to capture something that Representative Matt Gaetz of Florida once told the Fox Business Network: “It’s like the deep state all got together to try to orchestrate a palace coup,” he said.