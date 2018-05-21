Donald Trump Goes to War with ‘Disgraced’ John Brennan

President Donald J. Trump said that former CIA director John Brennan had “disgraced” himself, blaming him Monday for launching the investigation of his presidential campaign.

The president quoted at length Dan Bongino, who challenged Brennan in a Monday morning appearance on Fox News.

Bongino said:

John Brennan is panicking. John Brennan has disgraced himself, he has disgraced the Country, he has disgraced the entire Intelligence Community. He is the one man largely responsible for the destruction of American’s faith in the Intelligence Community and in some people at the top of the FBI. Brennan started this entire debacle with Trump. We now know that Brennan had detailed knowledge of the Dossier…he knows about the Dossier, he denies knowledge of the Dossier, he briefs the Gang of 8 up in the Hill about the Dossier, which they then used to start an investigation about Trump. It is that simple. This guy is the genesis of this whole debacle … This was a political hit job, this was not an intelligence investigation … Brennan has disgraced himself, he’s worried about staying out of jail.

Brennan is a frequent critic of Trump as reports emerge about the former CIA director’s role in launching the inter-agency investigation of the president’s 2016 campaign.

In response to Trump’s order for the Justice Department to investigate the political motives for the investigation of his campaign, Brennan demanded that Senator Mitch McConnell and Speaker Paul Ryan act against the president.

“Senator McConnell & Speaker Ryan: If Mr. Trump continues along this disastrous path, you will bear major responsibility for the harm done to our democracy,” Brennan wrote on Twitter on Sunday. “You do a great disservice to our Nation & the Republican Party if you continue to enable Mr. Trump’s self-serving actions.”

