Donald Trump Signals Victory with China as Trade War Stalls

President Donald J. Trump signaled a victory with China on trade as threatened tariffs from both countries were put on hold as negotiations continue.

“On China, Barriers and Tariffs to come down for first time,” Trump wrote Monday on Twitter, as talks between representatives of the two countries continue.

“China has agreed to buy massive amounts of ADDITIONAL Farm/Agricultural Products – would be one of the best things to happen to our farmers in many years!” he wrote.

Both countries signaled positive developments in discussions with China to import more energy and agricultural goods to reduce the trade deficit with the United States.

Trump also criticized Sen. Chuck Schumer after the Senate Minority Leader urged him to be tougher with China.

“I ask Senator Chuck Schumer, why didn’t President Obama & the Democrats do something about Trade with China, including Theft of Intellectual Property etc.?” he asked. “They did NOTHING!”

Trump also urged China to continue putting pressure on North Korea until he could reach a denuclearization deal with Kim Jong-un.

“China must continue to be strong & tight on the Border of North Korea until a deal is made,” he wrote. “The word is that recently the Border has become much more porous and more has been filtering in. I want this to happen, and North Korea to be VERY successful, but only after signing!”

