Nolte: Ex-CIA Director John Brennan Threatens Paul Ryan, Mitch McConnell for ‘Enabling’ Trump

CIA Director John Brennan, pictured February 9, 2016, visited Moscow in early March to discuss Syria
AFP/File/Molly Riley

John Brennan, President Obama’s former CIA director, again used his verified Twitter account Saturday to lash out at President Trump, this time by threatening House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY).

“Senator McConnell & Speaker Ryan: If Mr. Trump continues along this disastrous path, you will bear major responsibility for the harm done to our democracy,” Brennan’s ominous tweet read. “You do a great disservice to our Nation & the Republican Party if you continue to enable Mr. Trump’s self-serving actions”:

Brennan did not explain what “major responsibility” Ryan and McConnell will “bear,” but as America’s former chief spy, Brennan probably has all kinds of Deep State ties, methods, and contacts at his disposal.

Brennan’s threat was in response to President Trump’s ordering the Justice Department to look into the Obama administration’s spying on his 2016 presidential campaign, an unprecedented act that a number of anti-Trump outlets, like the Washington Post and New York Times, have confirmed.

“I hereby demand, and will do so officially tomorrow, that the Department of Justice look into whether or not the FBI/DOJ infiltrated or surveilled the Trump Campaign for Political Purposes,” Trump tweeted, adding, “and if any such demands or requests were made by people within the Obama Administration!”

For whatever reason, this tweet inspired Brennan to warn Ryan and McConnell.

Brennan’s overall Twitter feed is filled with angry tweets lashing out at Trump and Republicans in general, and this is not the first time he has issued a threat.

In March, Brennan blasted Trump directly.

“When the full extent of your venality, moral turpitude, and political corruption becomes known, you will take your rightful place as a disgraced demagogue in the dustbin of history. You may scapegoat Andy McCabe, but you will not destroy America…America will triumph over you,” he angrily tweeted.

Samantha Power, Obama’s former United Nations ambassador, quickly jumped in with a threat of her own. “Not a good idea to piss off John Brennan,” she tweeted.

Quoting Dan Bongino, Trump used his Twitter feed Monday morning to blast away at Brennan. “John Brennan is panicking. He has disgraced himself, he has disgraced the Country, he has disgraced the entire Intelligence Community. He is the one man who is largely responsible for the destruction of American’s faith in the Intelligence Community,” read the president’s lengthy quote, which required three tweets to complete:

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow his Facebook Page here.

.