Nolte: Ex-CIA Director John Brennan Threatens Paul Ryan, Mitch McConnell for ‘Enabling’ Trump

John Brennan, President Obama’s former CIA director, again used his verified Twitter account Saturday to lash out at President Trump, this time by threatening House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY).

“Senator McConnell & Speaker Ryan: If Mr. Trump continues along this disastrous path, you will bear major responsibility for the harm done to our democracy,” Brennan’s ominous tweet read. “You do a great disservice to our Nation & the Republican Party if you continue to enable Mr. Trump’s self-serving actions”:

Senator McConnell & Speaker Ryan: If Mr. Trump continues along this disastrous path, you will bear major responsibility for the harm done to our democracy. You do a great disservice to our Nation & the Republican Party if you continue to enable Mr. Trump’s self-serving actions. https://t.co/uAhgL6wfIC — John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) May 20, 2018

Brennan did not explain what “major responsibility” Ryan and McConnell will “bear,” but as America’s former chief spy, Brennan probably has all kinds of Deep State ties, methods, and contacts at his disposal.

Brennan’s threat was in response to President Trump’s ordering the Justice Department to look into the Obama administration’s spying on his 2016 presidential campaign, an unprecedented act that a number of anti-Trump outlets, like the Washington Post and New York Times, have confirmed.

“I hereby demand, and will do so officially tomorrow, that the Department of Justice look into whether or not the FBI/DOJ infiltrated or surveilled the Trump Campaign for Political Purposes,” Trump tweeted, adding, “and if any such demands or requests were made by people within the Obama Administration!”

For whatever reason, this tweet inspired Brennan to warn Ryan and McConnell.

Brennan’s overall Twitter feed is filled with angry tweets lashing out at Trump and Republicans in general, and this is not the first time he has issued a threat.

In March, Brennan blasted Trump directly.

“When the full extent of your venality, moral turpitude, and political corruption becomes known, you will take your rightful place as a disgraced demagogue in the dustbin of history. You may scapegoat Andy McCabe, but you will not destroy America…America will triumph over you,” he angrily tweeted.

Samantha Power, Obama’s former United Nations ambassador, quickly jumped in with a threat of her own. “Not a good idea to piss off John Brennan,” she tweeted.

Quoting Dan Bongino, Trump used his Twitter feed Monday morning to blast away at Brennan. “John Brennan is panicking. He has disgraced himself, he has disgraced the Country, he has disgraced the entire Intelligence Community. He is the one man who is largely responsible for the destruction of American’s faith in the Intelligence Community,” read the president’s lengthy quote, which required three tweets to complete:

“John Brennan is panicking. He has disgraced himself, he has disgraced the Country, he has disgraced the entire Intelligence Community. He is the one man who is largely responsible for the destruction of American’s faith in the Intelligence Community and in some people at the…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 21, 2018

….top of the FBI. Brennan started this entire debacle about President Trump. We now know that Brennan had detailed knowledge of the (phony) Dossier…he knows about the Dossier, he denies knowledge of the Dossier, he briefs the Gang of 8 on the Hill about the Dossier, which…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 21, 2018

…they then used to start an investigation about Trump. It is that simple. This guy is the genesis of this whole Debacle. This was a Political hit job, this was not an Intelligence Investigation. Brennan has disgraced himself, he’s worried about staying out of Jail.” Dan Bongino — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 21, 2018

