ProPublica reports the Republican National Committee (RNC) has set yet another fundraising record, while the Democratic National Committee (DNC) registered its lowest figure in April during a midterm election cycle since 2006.

In the same month, the report reveals the DNC had expenditures totaling $8.3 million and finished up with $8.7 million in cash. The party currently owes $5.3 million.

One million dollars was wired from the party’s “building account,” to the “main federal account,” Derek Willis of ProPublica points out. The DNC paid RWT Production, LLC, a Virginia-based “direct mail production management company,” $304,541.77.

Under the leadership of chairman Tom Perez (pictured), the party has struggled in comparison to the Republican National Committee, which has seen fundraising soar since President Donald Trump entered the White House in January 2017.

According to filings, the RNC took in $13 million in April — a fundraising record during a midterm election year — and spent $12.1 million. The Party finished the month with a whopping $43.8 million in its coffers.

RNC Chairwomen Ronna Romney McDaniel says the Party raised a record-setting $171.6 million during the 2017-2018 cycle.